Game 40: How ’bout a little love (and some runs) for Cole?

Story and video by Rob Biertempfel/Photo by Christopher Horner

Gerrit Cole’s been pretty good over his last six starts. Unfortunately for him, the Pirates’ offense in that span has been awful.

Cole’s put up a 2.08 ERA and a .197 batting average against. He’s been charged with two or fewer earned runs in each of those half-dozen outings. His 2.08 ERA since April 14 is second best in the NL behind Lance Lynn’s 2.06.

Yet, the Pirates have scored a total of five runs while Cole has been on the mound over his past five starts. His 1.98 run-support average is lowest among major league pitchers.

>>> I didn’t realize Bryce Harper’s laser shot in the ninth inning last night was his first homer at PNC Park, which means he now has gone deep at every NL ballyard. It took 14 games and 58 plate appearances before Harper finally put a ball over the Clemente Wall. “I knew that,” Harper told MASN’s Dan Kolko. “So I’m able to get that out of the way and definitely happy to check it off the list.”

The ball flew off the bat at 112.6 mph (or, for those who don’t speak Statcast, really fast) and would have reached the Allegheny River if it handed banged into the top row of seats.

Harper, asked if it's particularly enticing to try to homer here with water out behind right field, "I can go anywhere. Just being honest." — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) May 17, 2017

>>> John Jaso is taking a lot of heat for his slow start at the plate, including from the fan last night who screamed, “Cut your hair!” after Jaso struck out. And, yeah, even Jaso will admit that he’s never going to win a Gold Glove in the outfield. But you cannot dispute the guy’s effort, especially when it produces a web gem …

>>> Here’s a quick take from assistant GM Kyle Stark about RHP Hai-Cheng Gong, the international free agent signed on Monday out of China: “We think he’s got some upside as he fills out. We like how the arm works and see some growth potential with his secondary stuff, especially the changeup.” Stark indicated it’s too soon to say whether Gong projects as a starter or reliever: “We will look to get him to (rookie level Bradenton) and go from there.”

Nationals 8, Pirates 4: “He was out there giving everything he (had). Sometimes, giving everything you’ve got gets in the way.”

Notebook: As his native country bleeds, Rivero yearns for an end to the unrest.

>>> Wednesday: Nationals at Pirates, 7:05 p.m. PNC Park. TV: Root. Radio: 93.7 FM

Nationals (25-13): Lineup TBA RHP Jacob Turner (2-1, 3.31)

Pirates (16-23): Lineup TBA RHP Gerrit Cole (1-4, 3.06)

Gamecast: The Nationals have not faced Cole at PNC Park since 2015. In his two career starts vs. the Nats at home, Cole is 1-0 with a 1.98 ERA. … Only one current National has homered off Cole. It’s not Bryce Harper, Daniel Murphy, Anthony Rendon. It’s Michael Taylor, who went into this series with 24 homers in 807 career at-bats. … Then again, Taylor has flashed some power lately. On Sunday, he mashed a two-run shot in the eighth inning to produced a 6-5 win vs. the Phillies. It was his second home run this season. … Through Monday, there was a Nationals player atop the MLB leaderboards in batting average (Ryan Zimmerman), OBP (Harper), slugging percentage (Zimmerman), OPS (Zimmerman), runs (Harper), hits (Zimmerman), total bases (Zimmerman), intentional walks (Harper) and extra-base hits (Zimmerman).

>>> Thursday: Nationals at Pirates, 12:35 p.m. PNC Park. TV: Root. Radio: 93.7 FM

Nationals: RHP Tanner Roark (3-1, 3.88). Pirates: RHP Tyler Glasnow (1-3, 7.98)

>>> Friday: Phillies at Pirates, 7:05 p.m. PNC Park. TV: Root. Radio: 93.7 FM

Phillies: RHP Jeremy Hellickson (4-1, 3.71). Pirates: RHP Trevor Williams (2-2, 6.41)

>>> Saturday: Phillies at Pirates, 4:05 p.m. PNC Park. TV: Root. Radio: 93.7 FM

Phillies RHP Vince Velasquez (2-3, 5.63). Pirates RHP Ivan Nova (3-3, 2.48)

>>> Sunday: Phillies at Pirates, 1:35 p.m. PNC Park. TV: Root. Radio: 93.7 FM

Phillies RHP Aaron Nola (2-0, 5.40). Pirates RHP Chad Kuhl (1-4, 6.69)

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

