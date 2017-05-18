Game 41: Bench Cutch? “It hasn’t been discussed.”

Story and videos by Rob Biertempfel/Photo by Chaz Palla

Last August, manager Clint Hurdle benched Andrew McCutchen for a road series against the Braves. Before yesterday’s game, McCutchen and I chatted for about 20 minutes on the field. He kept repeating his deep, bitter disappoinment with his current batting funk. When I asked Cutch if it might be worthwhile to sit out a couple of games again as a slump-buster, he practically spit.

“It hasn’t been brought up to me at all. It hasn’t been discussed,” McCutchen said. “I don’t need to give them an excuse to even think about that. I didn’t help me. I don’t think so. People will say, ‘But you hit .280 after that.’ I said in a meeting (with Hurdle) before (being benched), ‘I did something in my last at-bat that felt really good and I’m going to stick with that approach the rest of the season.’ So, for those three days, I sat there and pondered on that one at-bat. Jeremy Jeffries. A tough pitcher, who I don’t have a whole lot of success against. I stayed inside on a fastball that ran in and hit it up the middle. And I was like, ‘Yes!’ If I had played those three games, I could have hit .290 instead of .280. I don’t think it really did much. If anything, it had me sit on that for three days.”

Apparently, a lot of yinz would like to see McCutchen get some time off — even if that means playing an untested, hybrid outfield of Jose Osuna, Adam Frazier and Danny Ortiz:

Of course, hours after that poll closed, Cutch went 2 for 4 with two RBI, two runs scored and two stolen bases vs. the Nats.

>>> This morning, a South Korean court upheld Jung Ho Kang’s suspended sentence for his most recent drunk-driving conviction. Kang’s attorney described that as a “death sentence” for Kang’s MLB career. While that’s probably hyperbole, the ruling does keep a cloud over the issue of when — or even if — Kang will be able to rejoin the Pirates this season. I’ll have more on this as it develops.

Pirates 6, Nationals 1: Gerrit Cole tosses another gem and finally gets some run support, including a big bop from this guy:

McCutchen deep down inside surely is at least a little pissed at management, but he’ll only say out loud that he’s angry at himself.

>>> Thursday: Nationals at Pirates, 12:35 p.m. PNC Park. TV: Root. Radio: 93.7 FM

Nationals (25-14): Lineup TBA RHP Tanner Roark (3-1, 3.88)

Pirates (17-23): Adam Frazier 7, Josh Harrison 5, Andrew McCutchen 8, Josh Bell 3, John Jaso 9, Jordy Mercer 6, Alen Hanson 4, Chris Stewart 2, RHP Tyler Glasnow (1-3, 7.98) 1

>>> Friday: Phillies at Pirates, 7:05 p.m. PNC Park. TV: Root. Radio: 93.7 FM

Phillies: RHP Jeremy Hellickson (4-1, 3.71) Pirates: RHP Trevor Williams (2-2, 6.41)

>>> Saturday: Phillies at Pirates, 4:05 p.m. PNC Park. TV: Root. Radio: 93.7 FM

Phillies: RHP Vince Velasquez (2-3, 5.63) Pirates: RHP Ivan Nova (3-3, 2.48)

>>> Sunday: Phillies at Pirates, 1:35 p.m. PNC Park. TV: Root. Radio: 93.7 FM

Phillies: RHP Aaron Nola (2-0, 5.40). Pirates: RHP Chad Kuhl (1-4, 6.69)

