Game 42: Taillon working his way back

Story and video by Rob Biertempfel/Photo by Christopher Horner

Jameson Taillon will hold a press conference at 2:45 p.m. today, marking his first public comments since having surgery for testicular cancer. Check back here later this afternoon for details.

>>> Gerrit Cole will be featured on “Play Ball,” a show geared toward young fans, at 10 a.m. Saturday on MLB Network. Here are a couple of sneak peeks:

>>> Yinz want links? I’ve got links:

Pirates 10, Nationals 4: Josh Bell, making his debut in the cleanup spot, ignites the offense

Notebook: Jaso shrugs off critics, Frazier sings a happy tune

>>> Friday: Phillies at Pirates, 7:05 p.m. PNC Park. TV: Root. Radio: 93.7 FM

Phillies (14-24): RHP Jeremy Hellickson (4-1, 3.71)

Pirates (18-23): Josh Harrison 4, Josh Bell 3, Andrew McCutchen 8, David Freese 5, Francisco Cervelli 2, Jose Osuna 7, Danny Ortiz 9, Jordy Mercer 6, RHP Trevor Williams (2-2, 6.41) 1

Gamecast: This will be Williams’ third start since replacing Jameson Taillon (testicular cancer) in the rotation. In his last outing, Williams picked up the win (5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO) vs. the Diamondbacks. … Williams has never faced the Phillies. … Cesar Hernandez leads NL second basemen in runs scored and pitches per plate appearance (3.99). He trails only the Nationals Daniel Murphy in OBP (.374) and total bases. … Right-handed hitters were 0 for 20 vs. Phillies RHP reliever Joaquin Benoit until Seattle’s Danny Valencia hit an RBI double on May 10. Benoit is holding righties to a .077 batting average.

>>> Saturday: Phillies at Pirates, 4:05 p.m. PNC Park. TV: Root. Radio: 93.7 FM

Phillies: RHP Vince Velasquez (2-3, 5.63) Pirates: RHP Ivan Nova (3-3, 2.48)

>>> Sunday: Phillies at Pirates, 1:35 p.m. PNC Park. TV: Root. Radio: 93.7 FM

Phillies: RHP Aaron Nola (2-0, 5.40) Pirates: RHP Chad Kuhl (1-4, 6.69)

