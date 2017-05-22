Game 45: Rainy night(s) in Georgia

Story by Rob Biertempfel

ATLANTA — According to my phone’s weather app, we could be singing this song during the entire four-game series this week between the Pirates and Braves. Ladies and gentlemen, Brook Benton:

>>> Those of you who tuned into the Stanley Cup beat down yesterday afternoon might have missed the Pirates’ series-clinching win vs. the Phillies. David Freese took one for the team, driving in the game’s only run by getting hit with the bases loaded in the sixth inning. Per the wonks at Elias, it was the first time the Pirates won 1-0 on a HBP since May 31, 1915, when Bill Hinchman was plunked by the Cubs’ Jimmy Lavender.

>>> Yinz want links? I’ve got links:

Pirates 1, Phillies 0: Chad Kuhl taps the breaks on his velo and rediscovers some success.

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: GM Huntington says he’d love to spend some cash on a player or two, BUT …

>>> Monday: Pirates at Braves, 7:35 p.m. SunTrust Park, Atlanta. TV: Root. Radio: 93.7 FM

Pirates: Lineup TBA RHP Gerrit Cole (2-4, 2.84)

Braves: Lineup TBA RHP Mike Foltynewicz (2-4, 4.10)

>>> Tuesday: Pirates at Braves, 7:35 p.m. SunTrust Park, Atlanta. TV: Root. Radio: 93.7 FM

Pirates: RHP Tyler Glasnow (2-3, 7.34) Braves: RHP Julio Teheran (3-4, 5.47)

>>> Wednesday: Pirates at Braves, 7:35 p.m. SunTrust Park, Atlanta. TV: Root. Radio: 93.7 FM

Pirates: RHP Trevor Williams (2-3, 6.04) Braves: RHP R.A. Dickey (3-3, 4.13)

>>> Thursday: Pirates at Braves, 12:10 p.m. SunTrust Park, Atlanta. TV: Root. Radio: 93.7 FM

Pirates: RHP Ivan Nova (4-3, 2.63) Braves: RHP Bartolo Colón (2-4, 6.28)

