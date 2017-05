Game 50: Bastardo, Lindblom on the mend

Story by Rob Biertempfel/Photo by Christopher Horner

Injured relievers Antonio Bastardo (strained left quad) and Josh Lindblom (left side discomfort) today began rehab assignments with Triple-A Indianapolis. Bastardo has been out since April 25. Lindblom went on the disabled liston May 20.

>>> Yinz want links? I’ve got links:

Some home cooking for the kid from the Steel City last night. https://t.co/VuPb2iBc5h pic.twitter.com/w6iNuoeKoa — New York Mets (@Mets) May 27, 2017

>>> Saturday: Mets at Pirates, 7:15 p.m., PNC Park. TV: Fox. Radio: 93.7 FM

Mets: Michael Conforto 7, Jose Reyes 5, Jay Bruce 9, Neil Walker 4, Lucas Duda 3, Asdrubel Cabrera 6, Curtis Granderson 8, Travis d’Arnaud 2, RHP Zack Wheeler (3-2, 3.74) 1

Pirates: 1. Adam Frazier 7, Josh Harrison 4, Josh Bell 3, Gregory Polanco 9, David Freese 5, Andrew McCutchen 8, Francisco Cervelli 2, Jordy Mercer 6, RHP Gerrit Cole (2-5, 3.36) 1

Note: LHP Tommy Milone (1-2, 7.91) originally was slated to start for the Mets, but on Wednesday he was placed on the DL.

>>> Sunday: Mets at Pirates, 8 p.m., PNC Park. TV: ESPN. Radio: 93.7 FM

Mets: RHP Matt Harvey (3-3, 5.36) Pirates: RHP Tyler Glasnow (2-3, 6.69)

>>> Monday: Diamondbacks at Pirates, 4:05 p.m., PNC Park. TV: Root. Radio: 93.7 FM

D’backs: RHP Randall Delgado (1-0, 3.82) Pirates: RHP Trevor Williams (2-3, 5.93)

>>> Tuesday: Diamondbacks at Pirates, 7:05 p.m., PNC Park. TV: Root. Radio: 93.7 FM

D’backs: LHP Robbie Ray (4-3, 3.45) Pirates: RHP Ivan Nova (5-3, 2.83)

>>> Wednesday: Diamondbacks at Pirates, 12:35 p.m., PNC Park. TV: Root. Radio: 93.7 FM

D’backs: RHP Zack Godley (1-1, 1.99) Pirates: RHP Chad Kuhl (1-5, 6.29)

>>> Thursday: Off day in New York

