Game 52: Polanco is a snake charmer

Gregory Polanco has hit safely in each of his last 12 games against the Diamondbacks. In those games, Polanco went 20 for 52 (.385) with five doubles, three homers, 13 RBI, nine runs scored and a 1.050 OPS.

>>> Jameson Taillon (testicular cancer) said he’s is the “normal kind” of sore today after making a three-inning rehab start yesterday with Double-A Altoona. “I’m going to throw a bullpen (Tuesday), for sure, then we’ll assess” what comes next, he said. “I’m going to have to throw one more rehab start at least. We’ll see how my bullpen goes tomorrow and then we’ll map it out.”

>>> Monday: Diamondbacks at Pirates, 4:05 p.m., PNC Park. TV: Root. Radio: 93.7 FM

D’backs: Chris Owings 6, David Peralta 9, Paul Goldschmidt 3, Jake Lamb 5, Yasmany Tomas 7, Brandon Drury 4, Gregor Blanco 8, Jeff Mathis 2, RHP Randall Delgado (1-0, 3.82)

Pirates: Josh Harrison 5, Jordy Mercer 6, Josh Bell 3, Gregory Polanco 9, John Jaso 7, Andrew McCutchen 8, Alen Hanson 4, Chris Stewart 2, RHP Trevor Williams (2-3, 5.93) 1

>>> Tuesday: Diamondbacks at Pirates, 7:05 p.m., PNC Park. TV: Root. Radio: 93.7 FM

D’backs: LHP Robbie Ray (4-3, 3.45) Pirates: RHP Ivan Nova (5-3, 2.83)

>>> Wednesday: Diamondbacks at Pirates, 12:35 p.m., PNC Park. TV: Root. Radio: 93.7 FM

D’backs: RHP Zack Godley (1-1, 1.99) Pirates: RHP Chad Kuhl (1-5, 6.29)

>>> Thursday: Off day

