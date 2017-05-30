Game 53: Stewie goes on the DL

Story by Rob Biertempfel/Photo by Christopher Horner

Of the two players who were injured during yesterday’s game, it seemed at the time that Gregory Polanco had sustained the more serious mishap. Polanco had to be carted off the field after crashing into the short fence in foul ground in right field. Chris Stewart came up hobbled while running out a triple, but made it to the dugout under his own power.

Today, the Pirates put Stewart on the 10-day disabled list with what the team described as a strained left hamstring. Elias Diaz was called up from Indy. “We don’t really know exactly (what it is),” Stewart said. “It’s upper calf, lower hamstring. We’re going to get it MRI’d in the morning to find out exactly what’s going on.”

Polanco, who sustained a sprained right ankle, is still on the active roster, although he almost certainly will sit out the next couple of games. At his pregame presser this afternoon, manager Clint Hurdle said he was awaiting more info from the training staff on Polanco’s status.

>>> Nineteen Steelers players stopped by PNC Park for batting practice before today’s game. First-round pick TJ Watt will throw out the game’s ceremonial first pitch. James Conner, who threw out a first pitch on opening day, will catch.

>>> Yinz want links? I’ve got links:

>>> Tuesday: Diamondbacks at Pirates, 7:05 p.m., PNC Park. TV: Root. Radio: 93.7 FM

D’backs: Chris Owings 6, David Peralta 9, Paul Goldschmidt 3, Jake Lamb 5, Yasmany Tomas 7, Brandon Drury 4, Chris Herrmann 2, Rey Fuentes 8, LHP Robbie Ray (4-3, 3.45)

Pirates: Jordy Mercer 6, Josh Harrison 7, Josh Bell 3, David Freese 5, Francisco Cervelli 2, Andrew McCutchen 8, Jose Osuna 9, Gift Ngoepe 4, RHP Ivan Nova (5-3, 2.83)

Gamecast: Although he was bothered by a sore left knee, Nova worked 8.1 innings in his last outing on Thursday in Atlanta. He gave up four runs on 10 hits, walked one and struck out one. … Coming into this series, D’backs closer Fernando Rodney had posted nine straight scoreless outings and in May had held batters to a .074 average, the third-best mark among MLB relievers. … Ray is tied for sixth in the NL with 74 strikeouts. He is 3-1 with a 0.81 ERA in five road starts this year, the lowest mark in franchise history through five starts. Ray is riding a career-best 15.2-inning scoreless streak.

>>> Wednesday: Diamondbacks at Pirates, 12:35 p.m., PNC Park. TV: Root. Radio: 93.7 FM D’backs: RHP Zack Godley (1-1, 1.99) Pirates: RHP Chad Kuhl (1-5, 6.29)

When Jameson Taillon rejoins the #Pirates starting rotation, who leaves it? — Rob Biertempfel (@BiertempfelTrib) May 27, 2017

>>> Thursday: Off day

>>> Friday: Pirates at Mets, 7:10 p.m., Citi Field, New York. TV: Root. Radio: 93.7 FM. Pirates: RHP Gerrit Cole (2-5, 3.65) Mets: RHP Matt Harvey (4-3, 4.95)

>>> Saturday: Pirates at Mets, 7:15 p.m., Citi Field, New York. TV: Fox. Radio: 93.7 FM. Pirates: RHP Tyler Glasnow (2-4, 6.95) Mets: RHP Robert Gsellman (3-3, 5.75)

>>> Sunday: Pirates at Mets, 1:10 p.m., Citi Field, New York. TV: Root. Radio: 93.7 FM. Pirates: RHP Trevor Williams (2-3, 5.20) Mets: RHP Tyler Pill (0-1, 3.50)

>>> Monday: Off day

