Game 54: And your All-Star rep is … um, …

Story by Rob Biertempfel/Photo by Christopher Horner

MLB released the first round of results of fan balloting for the All-Star Game. The top five vote-getters at each infield position and the top 15 outfielders are listed. There are no Pirates on any of the lists.

The leaders are 1B Anthony Rizzo, 2B Daniel Murphy, SS Corey Seager, 3B Kris Bryant, C Buster Posey, OF Bryce Harper, OF Charlie Blackmon and OF Jason Heyward. Harper is the top overall vote-getter with 900,079.

Last year, the Pirates sent Starling Marte and Mark Melancon to the All-Star Game. The had four reps —starter Andrew McCutchen, A.J. Burnett, Gerrit Cole and Melancon — in 2015. Four seasons ago, five Pirates were All-Stars, the most since 1972.

Who will go this year? I think the most likely pick is Josh Harrison. Felipe Rivero is a possibility, especially if he begins to get some save chances. It all depends on the makeup of the NL roster when it comes time to pick a Pirate.

If the #Pirates have just one rep on the All-Star team, it should be … — Rob Biertempfel (@BiertempfelTrib) May 30, 2017

>>> There was an Astros scout in the seats last night at PNC Park. As you might have heard, the worst-kept secret in ball this year is the Astros are in the market for a starting pitcher.

Diamondbacks 3, Pirates 0: Well, at least it was quick.

Notebook: In which Stewie goes on the DL, Frazier gets some rest and the Steelers rookies take in batting practice.

>>> Wednesday: Diamondbacks at Pirates, 12:35 p.m., PNC Park. TV: Root. Radio: 93.7 FM

D’backs: RHP Zack Godley (1-1, 1.99)

Pirates: Adam Frazier 7, Josh Harrison 4, John Jaso 9, David Freese 5, Francisco Cervelli 2, Andrew McCutchen 8, Jose Osuna 3, Jordy Mercer 6, RHP Chad Kuhl (1-5, 6.29)

Gamecast: Godley’s only career outing vs. the Pirates was a relief appearance on Aug. 19, 2015, at PNC Park. He allowed one run over two innings. … In five starts this season, Godley has allowed two or fewer runs four times. … The D’backs have 18 comeback wins, which is tied with the Angels for second-most in the majors. … Arizona’s current 11-game road trip is its longest since April 26-May 10, 2010, when it played 11 games in Colorado, Chicago and Houston. … Kuhl has lost his past five decisions. He has gone 1-3 with a 8.61 ERA in six starts at PNC Park this season.

>>> Thursday: Off day

>>> Friday: Pirates at Mets, 7:10 p.m., Citi Field, New York. TV: Root. Radio: 93.7 FM. Pirates: RHP Gerrit Cole (2-5, 3.65) Mets: RHP Matt Harvey (4-3, 4.95)

>>> Saturday: Pirates at Mets, 7:15 p.m., Citi Field, New York. TV: Fox. Radio: 93.7 FM. Pirates: RHP Tyler Glasnow (2-4, 6.95) Mets: RHP Robert Gsellman (3-3, 5.75)

>>> Sunday: Pirates at Mets, 1:10 p.m., Citi Field, New York. TV: Root. Radio: 93.7 FM. Pirates: RHP Trevor Williams (2-3, 5.20) Mets: RHP Tyler Pill (0-1, 3.00)

>>> Monday: Off day

