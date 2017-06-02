Game 55: Hanson DFA’d, Ngoepe sent to Indy

Story by Rob Biertempfel/Photo by Christopher Horner

NEW YORK — Alen Hanson used to be one of the Pirates’ top prospects. Gift Ngoepe was one of this seasons’s feel-good stories when he was called up in late April.

On Friday, the Pirates dumped both players from their active roster. Ngoepe, the first African-born player in MLB, was demoted to Triple-A Indianapolis. Hanson, who’s out of minor league options, was designated for assignment.

To fill those spots, the Pirates brought up infielders Max Moroff and Phil Gosselin from Indy.

In 42 games with Indy, Moroff batted .269 with nine doubles, 13 home runs and 36 RBI. Moroff is tied for the International League lead in home runs and is ranked second with a .954 OPS. A 16th-round pick in 2012, Moroff hit .111 in nine games with the Pirates on May 8-12. Gosselin hit .310 with six doubles, a triple, seven RBI and 15 runs scored in 22 games with Indianapolis. He was on the opening day roster, then was sent down on May 7.

Hanson, 24, played in 36 games and batted .193 with a .483 OPS. Two of his 11 hits were triples and he went 2 for 3 in steal attempts. The Pirates signed Hanson for $90,000 in 2009 out of the Dominican Republic. In 2012, Baseball America rated him the sixth-best prospect in the Low-A South Atlantic League.

Ngoepe, 27, played in 27 games and hit .222 with a .619 OPS.

>>> The Pirates’ next homestead includes the third annual THON game on June 13. A portion of proceeds from tickets sold via this link will benefit the Penn State Dance Marathon. THON has raised more than $146 million since 1977.

>>> Friday: Pirates at Mets, 7:10 p.m., Citi Field, New York. TV: Root. Radio: 93.7 FM.

Pirates: RHP Gerrit Cole (2-5, 3.65)

Mets: RHP Matt Harvey (4-3, 4.95)

Gamecast: In his last outing on Sunday vs. the Pirates, Harvey worked six innings, his longest outing in six starts. He gave up one run, which matched his season low. … Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes has been out since April 27 with a hamstring injury. He hit .270/.373/.619 with six homers in 18 games before going on the disabled list. … Despite a .313 batting average, Wilmer Flores was benched on Tuesday, but manager Terry Collins will continue to give the utility infielder chances to break out from his platoon role if he improves vs. right-handed pitchers. … One week ago, Neil Walker went 3 for 5 in the Mets’ 8-1 rout of the Pirates. Walker became the first Mets batter to hit two home runs in one game at PNC Park. Five Metropolitans hit a pair at Three Rivers Stadium: Mike Piazza (April 14, 2000), John Olerud (June 29, 1997), Mark Carreon (June 17, 1990), Willie Montanez (May 24, 1978) and Dave Kingman (July 31, 1975; Sept. 10, 1975; April 18, 1976)

>>> Saturday : Pirates at Mets, 7:15 p.m., Citi Field, New York. TV: Fox. Radio: 93.7 FM. Pirates: RHP Tyler Glasnow (2-4, 6.95) Mets: RHP Robert Gsellman (3-3, 5.75)

>>> Sunday: Pirates at Mets, 1:10 p.m., Citi Field, New York. TV: Root. Radio: 93.7 FM. Pirates: RHP Trevor Williams (2-3, 5.20) Mets: RHP Tyler Pill (0-1, 3.00)

>>> Monday: Off

>>> Tuesday: Pirates at Orioles, 7:05 p.m., Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore. TV: Root. Radio: 93.7 FM. Pirates: RHP Ivan Nova (5-4, 2.92) Orioles: RHP Kevin Gausman (3-4, 5.92)

>>> Wednesday: Pirates at Orioles, 7:05 p.m., Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore. TV: Root. Radio: 93.7 FM. Pirates: RHP Chad Kuhl (1-5, 6.02) Orioles: LHP Wade Miley (2-3, 2.82)

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.

