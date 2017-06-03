Game 56: Is Gerrit Cole pentaphobic?

Story by Rob Biertempfel/Photo by Getty Images

NEW YORK — What is it with Gerrit Cole and the fifth inning? In that inning this season, the right-hander has a 10.12 ERA , a .362 batting average against, a 1.154 OPS against and a .353 BAbip.

On Friday, the Mets torched for five runs in the fifth. The onslaught included a two-run homer by the No. 5 hitter, Lucas Duda. In his previous start, also vs. the Mets, Cole gave up a solo homer to Duda in the fifth inning. On May 22, the Braves put up a three-run fifth inning against Cole.

“It’s been a little bit of an undesirable go of it the last three times,” Cole said. “The fifth just kind of got away from me. The ball was flat, the delivery was a little out of whack, and location and the crispness of the pitches suffered.”

>>> Elias Diaz drove in six runs Friday in what was his 10th game in the majors. Per Elias Sports Bureau, since 1920 (when RBI were first tracked) only one other Pirate has collected six or more RBI in a game within his first 10 games in the bigs. On Sept. 15, 1951, Jack Merson got six RBI in his second career game. Also, Diaz joined Starlin Castro (2010) and Hunter Renfroe (2016) as the only active players to drive in six or more runs in a game after entering that game with no more than one RBI in the majors.

>>> The Pirates matched a season high by scoring 12 runs on Friday. It’s the fourth time they’ve plated a dozen. Also, the sixth inning marked the third time this year the Pirates scored seven runs in a single frame. They did it in the 10th inning on May 24 at Atlanta and in the second inning on April 28 at Miami.

>>> High-A Bradenton had a record nine players named to the Florida State League all-star team: SS Cole Tucker, RHP Mitch Keller, RHP Dario Agazal, RHP Seth McGarry, RHP Yunior Montero, LHP Jake Brentz, OF Logan Hill, OF Casey Hughston, and C Christian Kelley.

>>> In the wake of the Mr. Met kerfuffle, Onlinegambling.lv issued these odds for the next MLB team mascot to make an obscene gesture: Swinging Friar (Padres) 7/1, Raymond (Ray) 8/1, Southpaw (White Sox) 10/1, Pirate Parrot 12/1, Phillie Phanatic 15/1, field 7/8.

>>> Yinz want links? I’ve got links:

>>> Saturday: Pirates at Mets, 7:15 p.m., Citi Field, New York. TV: Fox. Radio: 93.7 FM.

Pirates (25-30): Adam Frazier 7, Josh Harrison 4, Gregory Polanco 9, David Freese 5, Josh Bell 3, Andrew McCutchen 8, Jordy Mercer 6, Elias Diaz 2, RHP Tyler Glasnow (2-4, 6.95)

Mets (23-30): Michael Conforto 7, Asdrubel Cabrera 6, Jay Bruce 9, Neil Walker 4, Lucas Duda 3, Wilmer Flores 5, Curtis Granderson 8, Rene Rivera 2, RHP Robert Gsellman (3-3, 5.75)

Gamecast: In 12 career outings (10 starts) at Citi Field, Gsellman is 4-4 with a 3.67 ERA. Over 16 career starts in the majors, Gsellman is 6-5 with a 4.47 ERA. … In his last outing May 29 vs. the Brewers, Gsellman worked seven innings and gave up two runs on three hits, walked two and struck out five. It was the first time since Sept. 30, 2106, that he’d allowed fewer than two earned runs as a starter. … OF Curtis Granderson got his 1,600th hit on Friday, a single in the second inning. Only 22 active players have 1,600-plus hits. … 1B Lucas Duda has 118 home runs, which ties him with Ed Kranepool for 10th place in Mets history. … Neil Walker played in his 1,000th game on Friday. In eight games against the Pirates, he is 11 for 33, including one double, one triple, three homers and eight RBI. … Paul Sewald was socked for a career-high five runs in 0.1 inning on Friday. He had allowed three runs over his previous 20.0 IP.

>>> Sunday: Pirates at Mets, 1:10 p.m., Citi Field, New York. TV: Root. Radio: 93.7 FM. Pirates: RHP Trevor Williams (2-3, 5.20) Mets: RHP Tyler Pill (0-1, 3.00)

>>> Monday: Off day

>>> Tuesday: Pirates at Orioles, 7:05 p.m., Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore. TV: Root. Radio: 93.7 FM. Pirates: RHP Ivan Nova (5-4, 2.92) Orioles: RHP Kevin Gausman (3-4, 5.92)

>>> Wednesday: Pirates at Orioles, 7:05 p.m., Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore. TV: Root. Radio: 93.7 FM. Pirates: RHP Chad Kuhl (1-5, 6.02) Orioles: LHP Wade Miley (2-3, 2.82)

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.

