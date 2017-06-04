Game 57: Mercer riding streak of multi-hit road games

Story by Rob Biertempfel/Photo by Christopher Horner

NEW YORK — Jordy Mercer is quietly going on a bit of a tear. Mercer last night went 3 for 4, posting his sixth consecutive multi-hit game on the road. During that stretch, he is 14 for 26 (.538).

Over his past 12 games (home and away), Mercer is batting .440 (22 for 50) with five doubles, one triple and three home runs. He’s reached base in 21 of his past 26 games.

And, at the risk of jinxing him … Mercer is riding a streak of 33 games without an error. His last gaffe came on April 26.

>>> Eight years ago today, Andrew McCutchen made his Pirates debut at PNC Park. In his first at-bat, McCutchen singled off Mets starter Mike Pelfrey. Cutch finished the day 2 for 3 with an RBI and three runs scored. Since June 4, 2009, McCutchen ranks first among National League players in hits (1,348), extra-base hits (497) and total bases (2,254) and is fourth in RBI (662).

>>> The Mets have clubbed 12 home runs in give games vs. the Pirates this season. … Eight of Jay Bruce’s 13 home runs have given the Mets the lead. Last night, he hit a solo shot off Tyler Glasnow in the third to break a 2-2 tie. … In 29 games since May 1, Neil Walker is batting .322 (37 for 115), including nine doubles, two triples, five homers and 21 RBI. He’s also batting .361 with four homers and 10 RBI in nine games vs. the Pirates. “More than anything, it’s about winning. I really could (not) care less who we’re playing,” Walker told the New York Post. “I’ve turned the page and most of my family and friends have as well. Yeah, it’s always nice to play well against a former team, I guess, but (it’s not paramount).”

>>> Yinz want links? I’ve got links:

>>> Sunday: Pirates at Mets, 1:10 p.m., Citi Field, New York. TV: Root. Radio: 93.7 FM.

Pirates: RHP Trevor Williams (2-3, 5.20)

Mets: RHP Tyler Pill (0-1, 3.00)

Gamecast: Pill’s father, Michael, pitched in the Pirates farm system from 1977 to 1979. The elder Pill was a second-round pick in 1977, but never made it any higher than Class A ball. … On May 27, when the Pirates beat the Mets, 5-4, in 10 innings, Pill became the sixth reliever in Mets history to lose in his major league debut. He also was the second straight to have it happen in a game at PNC Park (Gonzalez Germen, July 12, 2013). … Pill began this season at Triple-A and did not allow a run over his first 34.1 innings pitched. … Going into Saturday’s game, the Mets led the majors with a .390 on-base percentage with runners in scoring position and ranked third with a .305 batting average with RISP. … Williams has allowed one run in each of his past two starts. Last Monday, he tossed a career-best six innings and got a no-decision. … After this afternoo’s game, the Pirates are taking a train to Baltimore — old-time baseball travel.

>>> Monday: Off day

>>> Tuesday: Pirates at Orioles, 7:05 p.m., Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore. TV: Root. Radio: 93.7 FM. Pirates: RHP Ivan Nova (5-4, 2.92) Orioles: RHP Kevin Gausman (3-4, 5.92)

>>> Wednesday: Pirates at Orioles, 7:05 p.m., Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore. TV: Root. Radio: 93.7 FM. Pirates: RHP Chad Kuhl (1-5, 6.02) Orioles: LHP Wade Miley (2-3, 2.82)

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

