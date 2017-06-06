Game 58: More misfortune for Cole Tucker

Story by Rob Biertempfel/Photo by Christopher Horner

BALTIMORE — Shortstop Cole Tucker is out of action at High-A Bradenton with a fractured right thumb. Farm director Larry Broadway declined to divulge any details about how long Tucker will be out of action: “He was hit by a pitch during batting practice, and is still being evaluated by our physicians, so I don’t have any further information as of today.”

Tucker was placed on the seven-day disabled list, retroactive to June 3. First baseman Daniel Arribas took Cole’s place on Bradenton’s active roster. In 51 games this year, Tucker hit .271 with a .779 OPS, four home runs and 27 stolen bases.

A first round pick in 2014, Tucker is ranked as the Pirates’ eight-best prospect by Baseball America. He has been hampered by major injuries from the start. He hit .267 in 48 games in rookie ball before having surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb. In August 2015, Tucker had surgery to repair the labrum in his right shoulder.

>>> RHP Casey Sadler was sent up to Triple-A Indianapolis when LHP Dan Runzler went on the DL. Sadler had Tommy John surgery in November 2015 and missed all of last season. This year, he made six relief outings with Bradenton and went 2-0 with a 0.75 ERA and a 0.58 WHIP.

Adam Frazier has gone from being a relatively anonymous sixth-round pick to batting leadoff in the majors.

>>> Tuesday: Pirates at Orioles, 7:05 p.m., Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore. TV: Root. Radio: 93.7 FM.

Pirates (26-31):Lineup TBA RHP Ivan Nova (5-4, 2.92)

Orioles (29-26): Lineup TBA RHP Kevin Gausman (3-4, 5.92)

Gamecast: Nova notched each of his two complete games this season on the road (April 17 vs. the Cardinals, April 29 vs the Marlins). In his last road start on May 25 at Atlanta, Nova came within two outs of a complete game. Two of Nova’s seven career complete games happened vs. the Orioles when he pitched for the Yankees. … In 138 games vs. American League foes, Andrew McCutchen has hit .302 with 17 home runs and 86 RBI. He is the Pirates’ all-time leader in interleague RBI and is tied for most homers with Pedro Alvarez, Brian Giles and Kevin Young. Cutch has gone deep twice this season vs. AL clubs: April 13 at the Red Sox and on April 22 vs the Yankees at PNC Park.

>>> Wednesday: Pirates at Orioles, 7:05 p.m., Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore. TV: Root. Radio: 93.7 FM. Pirates: RHP Chad Kuhl (1-5, 6.02) Orioles: LHP Wade Miley (2-3, 2.82)

>>> Thursday: Marlins at Pirates, 7:05 p.m., PNC Park. TV: Root. Radio: 93.7 FM. Marlins: RHP Edinson Volquez (2-7, 3.79) Pirates: RHP Gerrit Cole (3-5, 4.27)

>>> Friday: Marlins at Pirates, 7:05 p.m., PNC Park. TV: Root. Radio: 93.7 FM. Marlins: RHP Vance Worley (0-2, 6.59) Pirates: RHP Tyler Glasnow (2-5, 6.97)

>>> Saturday: Marlins at Pirates, 4:05 p.m., PNC Park. TV: Root. Radio: 93.7 FM. Marlins: RHP Dan Straily (4-4, 3.59) Pirates: RHP Trevor Williams (3-3, 4.57)

>>> Sunday: Marlins at Pirates, 1:35 p.m., PNC Park. TV: Root. Radio: 93.7 FM. Marlins LHP Jeff Locke () Pirates: RHP Ivan Nova ()

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.

