Game 81: June surge didn’t surprise McCutchen

On May 17, a few hours before the Pirates played the Nationals, I chatted for a bit with Andrew McCutchen about his batting slump. He was batting .206 with a .670 OPS and seemed in danger of having his season spiral out of control. However, McCutchen gave no indication of panic.

“I’m going to keep working until I do better,” McCutchen said that afternoon. “And when I do better and people say, ‘Why are you doing better?’ I’m going to say it’s because I expected to do better. That’s it, plain and simple. I’m not going to say it’s because I hit BP earlier before the game and something clicked … No. It’ll be because I expected it. I expected to do better. I know I’m going to get out of this. And when I do, I’m going to have the same attitude — no panic.”

McCutchen wasn’t just throwing out cliches. That night against the Nats, McCutchen went 2 for 4 with two RBI. From there, things got even better. In June, McCutchen batted .411 with a 1.193 OPS. He reached base in slightly more than half his plate appearances over the course of an entire month.

When it came time this morning to cast by ballot for NL player of the month, it was an easy choice. I fully expect that, when the winner is announced tomorrow, we’ll see that dozens of other voters around the league made the same decision as I did.

