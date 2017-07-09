Game 89: Nova ready for some rest

Story by Rob Biertempfel/Photo by Christopher Horner

CHICAGO — RHP Ivan Nova will begin the second half of the season at the back end of the rotation, which means he will get lots of rest before his next start on July 18 against the Brewers. “I’ve worked a lot,” Nova said. “But I work out enough that I feel great. I feel tremendous. We’re going to take a little break now, but when we get back I’ll be ready to get going.”

>>> Some leftovers from last night: It was Nova’s first career start at Wrigley Field and his first road win since May 25 at Atlanta. … Josh Bell notched his third career three-hit game. … Gregory Polanco has six homers v the Cubs, his most against any team. … The Pirates are 4-1 at Wrigley Field this year and 6-5 overall v the Cubs. … David Freese and Francisco Cervelli were plunked by Jake Arrieta. (Josh Harrison was not, but probably only because he did not play). That gave the Pirates 48 HBP this season, including five in their past five games, and nudged them ahead of the Cubs for the MLB lead..

>>> Sunday, Pirates at Cubs, 1:10 p.m., Wrigley Field, Chicago. TV: Root and TBS. Radio: 93.7 FM.

Pirates (41-47): Josh Harrison 7, Fran Cervelli 2, Andrew McCutchen 8, David Freese 5, Josh Bell 3, Jose Osuna 9, Jordy Mercer 6, Max Moroff 4, RHP Jameson Taillon (5-2, 2.73)

Cubs (43-44): LHP Jon Lester (5-5, 3.94)

Gamecast: Taillon is riding a career-best streak of 15.1 scoreless innings streak. It is the the third-longest active streak in the majors behind Red Sox RHP Joe Kelly (21.1 IP) and Mets LHP Steven Matz (17.0 IP). … Going into Saturday’s game, Josh Bell’s 33 extra-base hits are the most by a Pirates rookie prior to the All-Star break. The runner-up is Dale Long (29 in 1955). Bell’s 43 RBI were four shy of tying Warren Morris (1999) and Bill Brubaker (1936) for the most by a Pirates rookie before the break. … In his last start on Tuesday, Lester scuffled against the Rays. He needed 100 pitches to get through five innings and allowed five runs on nine hits (eight of them coming on ground balls) and a walk.

>>> Monday-Thursday: All-Star break

>>> Friday, Cardinals at Pirates, 7:05 p.m., PNC Park. TV: Root. Radio: 93.7 FM. Cardinals: TBA Pirates: RHP Gerrit Cole (7-7, 4.43)

>>> Saturday, Cardinals at Pirates, 7:05 p.m., PNC Park. TV: Root. Radio: 93.7 FM. Cardinals: TBA Pirates: RHP Chad Kuhl (3-6, 5.03)

>>> Sunday, Cardinals at Pirates, 7:05 p.m., PNC Park. TV: Root. Radio: 93.7 FM. Cardinals: TBA Pirates: RHP Trevor Williams (3-4, 4.80)

>>> Monday, Brewers at Pirates, 7:05 p.m., PNC Park. TV: Root. Radio: 93.7 FM. Brewers: TBA Pirates: RHP Jameson Taillon ()

>>> Tuesday, Cardinals at Pirates, 7:05 p.m., PNC Park. TV: Root. Radio: 93.7 FM. Brewers: TBA Pirates: RHP Ivan Nova (9-6, 3.21)

